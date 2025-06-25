Tragedy on Mount Rinjani: Brazilian Hiker's Death Shocks Both Hemispheres

In a tragic incident on Mount Rinjani, Indonesian rescuers have recovered the body of a Brazilian hiker who fell to her death. The hiker, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, succumbed to the mountain's steep and rocky ridge on the island of Lombok.

The retrieval operation extended over five grueling hours due to challenging weather conditions, including fog, heightening the complexity of the mission. A thermal drone facilitated the recovery efforts, finally locating Marins' body after four arduous days.

The incident has garnered significant attention in Brazil, intensifying the emotional gravity of the tragedy. Indonesian authorities have met with Marins' family, explaining both the difficulties faced and the actions taken by the rescue teams, to which the family responded with understanding and acceptance.

