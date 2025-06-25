Left Menu

Tragedy on Mount Rinjani: Brazilian Hiker's Death Shocks Both Hemispheres

Indonesian rescuers recovered the body of a Brazilian hiker, Juliana Marins, who tragically fell from Mount Rinjani. The challenging retrieval took over five hours amid adverse conditions. The accident captivated Brazil, with local authorities briefing the family on efforts and extending condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sembalun | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:22 IST
Tragedy on Mount Rinjani: Brazilian Hiker's Death Shocks Both Hemispheres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Mount Rinjani, Indonesian rescuers have recovered the body of a Brazilian hiker who fell to her death. The hiker, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, succumbed to the mountain's steep and rocky ridge on the island of Lombok.

The retrieval operation extended over five grueling hours due to challenging weather conditions, including fog, heightening the complexity of the mission. A thermal drone facilitated the recovery efforts, finally locating Marins' body after four arduous days.

The incident has garnered significant attention in Brazil, intensifying the emotional gravity of the tragedy. Indonesian authorities have met with Marins' family, explaining both the difficulties faced and the actions taken by the rescue teams, to which the family responded with understanding and acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025