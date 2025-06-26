Kamakhya Temple Reopens: Celebrating the End of Ambubachi Mela

The Kamakhya temple in Assam reopened to devotees after a four-day closure for the annual Ambubachi Mela. The temple had closed its doors as part of the ritual coinciding with the menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

The festival, which draws vast crowds to the temple atop Nilachal hill, concluded on Thursday morning amid significant security and logistical efforts by the local administration. Camps were set up for devotees and service personnel, with medical services on standby amid coordinated efforts by several state departments.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked on the occasion, hoping for the welfare of India and blessings from the revered goddess. The Mela has become a prominent tourist attraction, bringing several lakh visitors, with the administration ensuring a smooth and orderly celebration.

