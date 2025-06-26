Curtains Rise on Movified Digital Awards 2.0: Celebrating Unforgettable Storytelling

The Movified Digital Awards 2.0 has officially concluded, honoring outstanding talent and storytelling excellence on OTT platforms. Chosen entirely by public vote, the winners were a testament to the global impact of their stories.

Promoter Sudhanshu Kumar expressed his joy in recognizing those deserving of the spotlight. Director Neekita Singh emphasized the awards' commitment to celebrating talent both in front of and behind the camera.

The awards spanned categories such as Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Debutant, underscoring the significance of audience-driven recognition in entertainment. The event celebrated viewers and creators that make cinema magical.