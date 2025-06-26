Andaman Islands Set to Shine with Blue Flag Beach Expansion

The administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is keen on boosting its beach tourism by extending Blue Flag certifications beyond the acclaimed Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep, or Havelock Island. Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar revealed the administration's plans to evaluate five additional beaches for this prestigious eco-label designed to attract environmentally conscious tourists.

India currently boasts 12 Blue Flag beaches, endorsed by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). As tourism flourishes, infrastructure improvements, like a new 500-passenger terminal jetty at Swaraj Dweep, are underway. The islands are seen as an emerging, diverse destination, enriched with new cultural initiatives including festivals and book fairs aimed at enhancing cultural tourism.

Efforts toward sustainability include the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for waste management and a ban on small plastic bottles. Developments in clean energy, such as a 50 MW LNG plant and a grid-based energy link, are part of the administration's comprehensive strategy to ensure an eco-friendly growth trajectory for tourism.

