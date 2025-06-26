Left Menu

Andaman Islands Set to Shine with Blue Flag Beach Expansion

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration plans to expand Blue Flag beach certifications, aiming to include five additional beaches. With enhanced infrastructure and cultural tourism, the islands aim to attract more visitors. Environmental and energy initiatives include waste management and clean power projects to support sustainable tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:56 IST
Andaman Islands Set to Shine with Blue Flag Beach Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is keen on boosting its beach tourism by extending Blue Flag certifications beyond the acclaimed Radhanagar Beach at Swaraj Dweep, or Havelock Island. Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar revealed the administration's plans to evaluate five additional beaches for this prestigious eco-label designed to attract environmentally conscious tourists.

India currently boasts 12 Blue Flag beaches, endorsed by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). As tourism flourishes, infrastructure improvements, like a new 500-passenger terminal jetty at Swaraj Dweep, are underway. The islands are seen as an emerging, diverse destination, enriched with new cultural initiatives including festivals and book fairs aimed at enhancing cultural tourism.

Efforts toward sustainability include the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for waste management and a ban on small plastic bottles. Developments in clean energy, such as a 50 MW LNG plant and a grid-based energy link, are part of the administration's comprehensive strategy to ensure an eco-friendly growth trajectory for tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025