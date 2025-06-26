Left Menu

Kamakhya Temple Welcomes Devotees After Ambubachi Mela

The Kamakhya temple doors reopened to devotees after the annual four-day Ambubachi Mela. This event coincides with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. The festival attracts numerous visitors each year, and extensive arrangements ensure the smooth running of the event, supported by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:02 IST
Kamakhya Temple Welcomes Devotees After Ambubachi Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred Kamakhya temple reopened its doors to fervent devotees on Thursday following the conclusion of the four-day Ambubachi Mela. The annual event, aligned with the goddess's ritualistic cycle, prompts a temporary temple closure, drawing visitors nationwide.

Despite challenges, the state ensured seamless operations by coordinating across 24 departments and setting up various camps for the influx of devotees. Medical and policing arrangements heightened security and well-being throughout the festivities.

Reflecting on the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his hopes on social media for Maa Kamakhya's blessings, highlighting the Mela's significance in the cultural and spiritual landscape of Assam.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025