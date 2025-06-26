Kamakhya Temple Welcomes Devotees After Ambubachi Mela

The sacred Kamakhya temple reopened its doors to fervent devotees on Thursday following the conclusion of the four-day Ambubachi Mela. The annual event, aligned with the goddess's ritualistic cycle, prompts a temporary temple closure, drawing visitors nationwide.

Despite challenges, the state ensured seamless operations by coordinating across 24 departments and setting up various camps for the influx of devotees. Medical and policing arrangements heightened security and well-being throughout the festivities.

Reflecting on the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his hopes on social media for Maa Kamakhya's blessings, highlighting the Mela's significance in the cultural and spiritual landscape of Assam.