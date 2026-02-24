Kamlesh Paswan Reviews Rural Schemes in Assam’s Majuli

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan today conducted a comprehensive review of flagship rural development schemes in Majuli district, assessing progress on housing, livelihoods, road connectivity and public services.

The visit underscored the Centre’s focus on accelerating rural infrastructure and strengthening grassroots implementation in Assam.

Detailed Review of Scheme Implementation

The Minister began his visit with a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where district-level officials presented updates on physical and financial progress under key schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Implementation status, quality standards and timelines were reviewed in detail, with the Minister directing officials to ensure transparency, accountability and timely delivery.

Women SHGs Driving Rural Transformation

Shri Paswan interacted with women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NRLM).

He highlighted that in Assam:

39.76 lakh women are associated with

3.62 lakh SHGs

Loans worth ₹23,252 crore have been disbursed

Non-performing assets (NPAs) stand at just 0.56%

Calling women-led development the foundation of a Viksit Bharat, the Minister appreciated the SHGs’ role in strengthening financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and community resilience.

PMAY-G: Over 21 Lakh Houses Completed in Assam

The Minister inspected houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) at Garamur.

In Assam:

29.09 lakh houses have been sanctioned

21.33 lakh houses have been completed

In Majuli district specifically:

22,349 houses were sanctioned

20,107 houses have been completed

Interacting with beneficiaries, Shri Paswan directed officials to ensure quality construction, expedite pending works and complete remaining houses at the earliest.

PMGSY Boosts Rural Connectivity

Shri Paswan also inspected the Madhupur–Puranibari road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Statewide progress under PMGSY shows:

9,269 works sanctioned

9,146 works completed — over 98% completion rate

He emphasised that strong rural connectivity enhances access to education, healthcare and employment while boosting local economic activity. Officials were instructed to prioritise quality and long-term maintenance.

Healthcare Infrastructure Review

The Minister visited the Rangachahi State Dispensary and inspected the Shri Shri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital in Garamur to review the availability of health facilities and service standards.

He assessed infrastructure, service delivery and accessibility, reinforcing the government’s focus on improving rural healthcare systems.

Cultural Heritage and Community Engagement

During his visit, Shri Paswan paid respects at Shri Shri Auniati Satra and Shri Shri Uttar Kamalabari Satra, acknowledging Majuli’s rich Vaishnav cultural heritage and spiritual legacy.

Reinforcing Commitment to Rural Development

The visit reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to:

Strengthening rural housing

Expanding livelihood opportunities

Enhancing road connectivity

Improving healthcare access

Ensuring transparent implementation of schemes

By reviewing on-ground progress and engaging directly with beneficiaries, the Minister emphasised that effective execution at the district level is critical to achieving the broader vision of inclusive rural transformation and Viksit Bharat.