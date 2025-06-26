Left Menu

Nalbari's Quiet Reading Revolution: Embracing the 'Year of Books'

The Assam government declared 2025 as the 'Year of Books', prompting a reading revolution in Nalbari, Lower Assam. The district witnesses increased demands for libraries and reading rooms, fostering a culture of curiosity and critical thinking. The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and preserve cultural heritage.

In Nalbari district, Lower Assam, a reading revolution is quietly unfolding as the government declares 2025 the 'Year of Books'.

Citizens demand more libraries and reading spaces, compelling the district administration to provide comprehensive facilities for all ages under the previous District Commissioner's leadership.

This educational movement not only fills a knowledge void but also preserves cultural heritage, aligning with state-wide library expansions.

