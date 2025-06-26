Mayawati Criticizes Renaming Saga of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University

BSP chief Mayawati has launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party for their recurrent moves to rename Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University to King George Medical University during their tenure in Uttar Pradesh. She also slammed the BJP government for not rectifying this change.

In a public post, Mayawati paid homage to Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, lauding him as the 'father of reservation in India' for pioneering job reservations for Dalits in the Kolhapur princely state. She detailed her government's efforts to honor him, which included naming districts and educational institutions after him.

Mayawati emphasized the need to restore the original name of the university, asserting it as a response against what she perceives as a casteist attitude. She reiterated the significance of Maharaj's principles, amidst threats to reservation rights for the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)