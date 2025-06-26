Scarlett Johansson's Red Carpet Romance Ignites Social Media

Scarlett Johansson has playfully responded to the online buzz surrounding her candid red carpet moments with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' co-star Jonathan Bailey. The duo, showcasing palpable chemistry, exchanged humorous kisses during promotional events in both London and New York, with images rapidly spreading across social media platforms.

Appearing relaxed and cheerful, the actors' friendly closeness did not go unnoticed by fans and the media alike. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson praised Bailey as a charming individual. 'He's a lovable guy, what can I say?' she remarked, underscoring the light-hearted nature of their interactions.

Johansson, highly regarded for her roles in 'Avengers' and 'Marriage Story,' also shared her excitement about joining the 'Jurassic' franchise. Alluding to this career milestone as 'unbelievable,' she revealed her long-time aspiration to partake in the series. Despite juggling commitments, she embraced the opportunity with passion and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)