Glastonbury Festival Welcomes Early Birds, Louis Vuitton and Bezos' Venetian Wedding Glamour Unfold

The much-anticipated Glastonbury Festival kicked off, inviting a massive crowd of 200,000 to experience performances from artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart. Emily Eavis, festival organiser, expressed her delight at welcoming guests with her father, Michael Eavis, the founder of the legendary event.

Paris witnessed a fusion of high fashion and celebrity at the Pompidou Centre as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director Pharrell Williams unveiled a collection heavily influenced by Indian aesthetics. Notable attendees like Beyonce and Jay-Z added to the glamour of the event, seated alongside LVMH's head, Bernard Arnault.

In Venice, the city buzzed with excitement over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities. The high-security event drew in VIPs, including Oprah Winfrey and the Kardashian clan, while in London, Disney's launch of the 'Hercules' musical brought the ancient Greek tale to life at the West End.

(With inputs from agencies.)