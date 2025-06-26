Left Menu

Glastonbury Festival Welcomes Early Birds, Louis Vuitton and Bezos' Venetian Wedding Glamour Unfold

The Glastonbury Festival opens its gates to over 200,000 attendees. Louis Vuitton's latest show in Paris attracts celebrities with India-inspired designs. Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie showcases a blend of reality and fiction. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice gathers high-profile guests, while Disney launches 'Hercules' in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:33 IST
Glastonbury Festival Welcomes Early Birds, Louis Vuitton and Bezos' Venetian Wedding Glamour Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated Glastonbury Festival kicked off, inviting a massive crowd of 200,000 to experience performances from artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart. Emily Eavis, festival organiser, expressed her delight at welcoming guests with her father, Michael Eavis, the founder of the legendary event.

Paris witnessed a fusion of high fashion and celebrity at the Pompidou Centre as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director Pharrell Williams unveiled a collection heavily influenced by Indian aesthetics. Notable attendees like Beyonce and Jay-Z added to the glamour of the event, seated alongside LVMH's head, Bernard Arnault.

In Venice, the city buzzed with excitement over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities. The high-security event drew in VIPs, including Oprah Winfrey and the Kardashian clan, while in London, Disney's launch of the 'Hercules' musical brought the ancient Greek tale to life at the West End.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025