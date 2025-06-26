Unlocking Priorities: Welfare Boost for Loktantra Senanis
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledges prioritization of 'Loktantra Senanis' families in government schemes. Stating democracy is essential to Indian identity, he promises healthcare benefits for veterans above 70 through Ayushman Card. Yadav criticizes the 1975 Emergency, observing June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that families of 'Loktantra Senanis', those who opposed the 1975 Emergency, will receive priority in government schemes. The efforts are part of a broader initiative to ensure their welfare.
Recalling the Emergency, which curtailed civil liberties in 1975, Yadav emphasized the government's intent to aid these families through newly introduced schemes. Key benefits include free medical treatment for those over 70 via the Ayushman Card and access to the PM Air Ambulance.
Further, Yadav criticized the Emergency as a constitutional violation and a dark chapter in history, marking June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's advancements, including powering the Delhi Metro, showcasing self-reliance.
