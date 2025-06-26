Left Menu

Grand Transformation of Maa Janaki Mandir: Bihar's Divine Initiative

The Bihar government has established a nine-member trust to oversee the construction and redevelopment of Maa Janaki Mandir at Punaura Dham, its birthplace, in Sitamarhi district. A grand temple, inspired by the Ayodhya Ram temple, will become a vibrant religious center. The state approved substantial funds for development.

Updated: 26-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:44 IST
The Bihar government announced the formation of a nine-member trust, under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, to facilitate the redevelopment of Maa Janaki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district.

The temple, inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Temple, aims to become a grand religious landmark and draw diverse pilgrims from across the nation and beyond. The initiative will involve a blend of development projects, including the construction of a parikrama path, kiosks, and recreational zones.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the design and highlighted the state's commitment, with a budget allocation of Rs 120 crore, to transform Punaura Dham into a comprehensive spiritual complex.

