Seer Accuses West Bengal of Commercializing Lord Jagannath's Name
The Puri seer has accused the West Bengal government of misusing Lord Jagannath's name for commercial gain, rather than religious devotion. This criticism arises from the state's decision to name a new temple as 'Jagannath Dham', traditionally associated with Puri, causing tension between West Bengal and Odisha.
- Country:
- India
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati accused the West Bengal government of exploiting Lord Jagannath's name for commercial purposes rather than religious worship. He made these remarks during a press conference, targeting the naming of a temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The seer argues that Puri's economy heavily depends on pilgrims from West Bengal, and Banerjee's move seeks to redirect this revenue flow. 'It is unacceptable to use the 'Dham' title, traditionally linked to Puri, for commercial gains,' he stated.
Further criticism was directed at ISKCON for their perceived deviation from traditional Jagannath rituals. The controversy also drew reactions from Odisha's Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who stand against West Bengal's 'Dham' naming.
ALSO READ
Gujarat and Odisha Gear Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra Festivities
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: Crisis Intensifies in Jajpur District
Diarrhoea Outbreak Crisis Hits Odisha's Jajpur District
Fake Certificate Racket Busted in Odisha's GDS Recruitment Scam
Sugs Lloyd Secures Major Power Contracts in Bihar and Odisha