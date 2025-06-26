Seer Accuses West Bengal of Commercializing Lord Jagannath's Name

Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati accused the West Bengal government of exploiting Lord Jagannath's name for commercial purposes rather than religious worship. He made these remarks during a press conference, targeting the naming of a temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The seer argues that Puri's economy heavily depends on pilgrims from West Bengal, and Banerjee's move seeks to redirect this revenue flow. 'It is unacceptable to use the 'Dham' title, traditionally linked to Puri, for commercial gains,' he stated.

Further criticism was directed at ISKCON for their perceived deviation from traditional Jagannath rituals. The controversy also drew reactions from Odisha's Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who stand against West Bengal's 'Dham' naming.