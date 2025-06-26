Historic Milestone: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey to the ISS
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's pioneering journey to the International Space Station marks India's significant presence in global space research. The mission, in collaboration with NASA, highlights ISRO's expanding capabilities. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister praises this historic event as an inspiration for future generations and a testament to New India's spirit.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's groundbreaking voyage to the International Space Station (ISS), calling it a historical achievement for India.
Group Captain Shukla, joined by three other astronauts, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre aboard the Dragon spacecraft, with Falcon-9 rocket propulsion, for a two-week mission at the ISS.
Naidu described this as a moment of national pride, emphasizing the collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space. The mission includes five joint scientific studies and STEM experiments, marking a new collaborative era between ISRO and NASA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
