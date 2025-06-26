Historic Milestone: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey to the ISS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's groundbreaking voyage to the International Space Station (ISS), calling it a historical achievement for India.

Group Captain Shukla, joined by three other astronauts, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre aboard the Dragon spacecraft, with Falcon-9 rocket propulsion, for a two-week mission at the ISS.

Naidu described this as a moment of national pride, emphasizing the collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space. The mission includes five joint scientific studies and STEM experiments, marking a new collaborative era between ISRO and NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)