Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom End Engagement After 7 Years of Romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their long-term relationship, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The pop star and the actor, who announced their engagement in 2019, have decided to go separate ways after several years together.

The duo first crossed paths at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, bonding over their shared love of In-N-Out burgers. Recalling the event during an episode of American Idol, Perry explained how their unexpected encounter began with a playful exchange over burgers.

Despite announcing a breakup in February 2017, the pair maintained a friendly relationship and reunited in 2018. They made notable appearances together, including at the Global Ocean Gala in Monaco. However, after careful consideration, they decided to end their romantic journey, focusing on setting a positive example for amicable separations.

