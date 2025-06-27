Divine Celebrations: Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath

President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, celebrated the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra by extending heartfelt greetings to citizens worldwide. She emphasized her prayers for global peace, friendship, and affection.

The annual Yatra, a grand festival celebrated in Puri, involves the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath being pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple. Millions of devotees flock to the locale to partake in the vibrant festivities, with similar celebrations occurring across the nation.

Expressing her wishes over social media, President Murmu highlighted the divine experience offered by witnessing the chariots and the human play of these divine forms, praying for an atmosphere of global harmony on this special day.

(With inputs from agencies.)