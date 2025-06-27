Extravagant Union in Venice: The Bezos-Sánchez Spectacle

The Italian city of Venice is abuzz with the upcoming wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, making it the most anticipated event of 2025. The couple, known for traveling to space, chose this enchanting city to host their nuptials.

Private jets and yachts have descended upon Venice, bringing with them celebrities and influencers, all set to participate in a grand celebration that echoes past iconic weddings like that of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin.

However, the extravagant display has ignited protests from locals and activists who criticize the event's opulence amidst rising inequality and tourism's impact on Venice. Italian officials, however, see the wedding as an opportunity to boost the local economy and promote Italian culture worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)