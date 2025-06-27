Revamped Sugamya Bharat App Enhances Accessibility Features

The Sugamya Bharat app, a crucial tool aimed at enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities, has undergone a significant update to incorporate user-friendly features, including AI-powered chatbot support for real-time assistance.

The revamp includes a more intuitive interface, circulars, and notifications on new accessibility initiatives, and an integration of government schemes for the benefit of persons with disabilities, as announced by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

Since its launch in 2021 by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the app has facilitated citizen reporting on accessibility concerns, demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusivity, with a high resolution rate of reported complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)