Left Menu

Revamped Sugamya Bharat App Enhances Accessibility Features

The Sugamya Bharat app, designed to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, now includes AI-powered chatbot support and integration with government schemes. Launched in 2021, it allows users to report accessibility issues across public sectors, with 1,897 out of 2,705 complaints resolved so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:27 IST
Revamped Sugamya Bharat App Enhances Accessibility Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sugamya Bharat app, a crucial tool aimed at enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities, has undergone a significant update to incorporate user-friendly features, including AI-powered chatbot support for real-time assistance.

The revamp includes a more intuitive interface, circulars, and notifications on new accessibility initiatives, and an integration of government schemes for the benefit of persons with disabilities, as announced by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

Since its launch in 2021 by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the app has facilitated citizen reporting on accessibility concerns, demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusivity, with a high resolution rate of reported complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025