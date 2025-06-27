Left Menu

Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision

Film industry figures plan a protest at the CBFC office over refusal to certify 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' due to its character name. The decision is viewed as arbitrary by industry groups, who highlight previous cases of similar censorship. Legal action has been initiated against the CBFC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:08 IST
Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Film industry professionals are gearing up for a protest in front of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office on Monday. They are challenging the board's decision to deny certification to 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' over the character name, Janaki, which is associated with Goddess Sita.

B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, criticized the CBFC's ruling as arbitrary. He questioned why a name change was mandated after approval from the regional censor board panel. Additionally, a similar situation arose for the film 'Token Number', which required a character's name alteration for certification.

The filmmaker of JSK, Pravin Narayanan, elucidated that the revising committee insists on a name change for certification. As the conflict escalates, the Kerala High Court is now involved, directing the CBFC to convey its final decision promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025