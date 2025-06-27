Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision

Film industry professionals are gearing up for a protest in front of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office on Monday. They are challenging the board's decision to deny certification to 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' over the character name, Janaki, which is associated with Goddess Sita.

B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, criticized the CBFC's ruling as arbitrary. He questioned why a name change was mandated after approval from the regional censor board panel. Additionally, a similar situation arose for the film 'Token Number', which required a character's name alteration for certification.

The filmmaker of JSK, Pravin Narayanan, elucidated that the revising committee insists on a name change for certification. As the conflict escalates, the Kerala High Court is now involved, directing the CBFC to convey its final decision promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)