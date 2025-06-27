Reflecting on Resilience: 50 Years After the Emergency
The Delhi Assembly is organizing a symposium to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Key figures like Jitendra Singh and Satyanarayan Jatiya will address the event, aimed at highlighting the importance of preserving constitutional values. A commemorative booklet, 'Apatkaal@50', will be released.
The Delhi Assembly is set to host a landmark symposium commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, officials announced on Friday.
This event, boldly named 'Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen' under #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, takes place on Saturday. It aims to spark national reflection on a pivotal period in India's democratic history.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh and ex-minister Satyanarayan Jatiya will spearhead discussions emphasizing constitutional integrity. The release of 'Apatkaal@50' will underscore the symposium's mission of educating and reminding citizens to steadfastly uphold democracy.
