Left Menu

Influencer Scandal: Teenager Drugged and Raped by Video Blogger

A 17-year-old content creator was allegedly drugged and raped by a video blogger after a shoot in a nightclub. The incident was reported on June 12, with police arresting the main accused and probing involvement of others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:50 IST
Influencer Scandal: Teenager Drugged and Raped by Video Blogger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old social media content creator has accused a YouTuber of drugging and raping her after a video shoot in a local club. The alleged crime took place on the night of June 12.

The teenager reported that the accused offered her a sedative-laced drink, after which she lost consciousness and was assaulted. The incident was brought to light after her father filed a complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police promptly arrested the video blogger and are currently investigating the possible involvement of two of his associates. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant about such crimes, stressing the importance of safety in digital content creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025