Influencer Scandal: Teenager Drugged and Raped by Video Blogger

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old social media content creator has accused a YouTuber of drugging and raping her after a video shoot in a local club. The alleged crime took place on the night of June 12.

The teenager reported that the accused offered her a sedative-laced drink, after which she lost consciousness and was assaulted. The incident was brought to light after her father filed a complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police promptly arrested the video blogger and are currently investigating the possible involvement of two of his associates. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant about such crimes, stressing the importance of safety in digital content creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)