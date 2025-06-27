Left Menu

BJD Denounces Police Misconduct at Rath Yatra

The BJD condemned alleged police abuses against journalists in Puri for the Rath Yatra. Despite official passes, journalists faced harassment and physical assault by police. BJD demanded the chief minister's intervention, citing injuries and hospitalization of journalists, including a woman, due to the police actions.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:59 IST
BJD Denounces Police Misconduct at Rath Yatra
The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has vocally criticized police actions during the coverage of the Rath Yatra in Puri, where journalists reportedly faced harassment and abuse by law enforcement officers.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty condemned the incident, highlighting that the police prevented accredited journalists from performing their duties despite having official passes, and instead resorted to misconduct.

The BJD has called for immediate intervention by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding accountability and action against the officers involved, as several journalists, including a woman who was hospitalized, suffered injuries.

Latest News

