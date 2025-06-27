BJD Denounces Police Misconduct at Rath Yatra

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has vocally criticized police actions during the coverage of the Rath Yatra in Puri, where journalists reportedly faced harassment and abuse by law enforcement officers.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty condemned the incident, highlighting that the police prevented accredited journalists from performing their duties despite having official passes, and instead resorted to misconduct.

The BJD has called for immediate intervention by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding accountability and action against the officers involved, as several journalists, including a woman who was hospitalized, suffered injuries.

