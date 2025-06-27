Preparations Underway for President Murmu's Visit to Uttar Pradesh's First AYUSH University
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat. Emphasizing security and cleanliness, Adityanath inspected the premises, directed officials, and stressed the significance of the event, scheduled for July 1.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded a comprehensive review of arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to inaugurate the state's inaugural AYUSH University at Pipri, Bhathat, as per an official statement released Friday.
Adityanath provided meticulous instructions to senior officials, focusing on exceptional security measures, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements to ensure the president's visit is both smooth and memorable. President Murmu is set to inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University on July 1, marking a significant milestone in the state.
The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey, an on-site inspection, and chaired a meeting to evaluate the preparations. He scrutinized key areas, including the main stage, audience gallery, and the president's route, advocating for rigorous cleanliness measures, and suggested a herbal tree plantation by the president.
