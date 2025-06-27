Left Menu

Preparations Underway for President Murmu's Visit to Uttar Pradesh's First AYUSH University

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat. Emphasizing security and cleanliness, Adityanath inspected the premises, directed officials, and stressed the significance of the event, scheduled for July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:05 IST
Preparations Underway for President Murmu's Visit to Uttar Pradesh's First AYUSH University
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded a comprehensive review of arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to inaugurate the state's inaugural AYUSH University at Pipri, Bhathat, as per an official statement released Friday.

Adityanath provided meticulous instructions to senior officials, focusing on exceptional security measures, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements to ensure the president's visit is both smooth and memorable. President Murmu is set to inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University on July 1, marking a significant milestone in the state.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey, an on-site inspection, and chaired a meeting to evaluate the preparations. He scrutinized key areas, including the main stage, audience gallery, and the president's route, advocating for rigorous cleanliness measures, and suggested a herbal tree plantation by the president.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025