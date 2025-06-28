Left Menu

California Offers Blockbuster Tax Incentives to Revive Hollywood

California will increase its annual tax incentives for film and TV production to $750 million, aiming to reverse the decline of local industry jobs and productions. The move, advocated by Governor Newsom, seeks to bring back filming that has moved to other locations offering generous tax incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:45 IST
In a significant policy shift, California is set to more than double its annual tax incentives for film and television production to $750 million. This increase from the current $330 million allocation was recently passed by the state's Democratic-led legislature and is anticipated to be signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom soon.

This legislative measure aims to curb the ongoing trend of filming moving away from California to other destinations such as Britain, Canada, and several U.S. states that offer attractive tax credits. Hollywood professionals have expressed concerns, warning that California's famed film industry is at risk of diminishment, reminiscent of the economic decline witnessed in Detroit's automaking sector.

Championing local production, producer Uri Singer emphasized the creative and logistical advantages of shooting in Los Angeles. The sentiment is echoed by local advocates and campaigners like Alexandra Pechman, who urge major studios to invest firmly in California. Meanwhile, industry voices are also advocating for federal incentives to support domestic film production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

