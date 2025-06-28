Beneath the Booms: Fireworks and Trade Tensions

In New Mexico, Carla Johnson, the energetic force behind annual Fourth of July celebrations, is facing a new challenge as US-China trade tensions threaten to inflate the cost of fireworks, the centerpiece of her event.

Across the United States, fireworks organizers are closely monitoring trade negotiations. With nearly all fireworks imported from China, these groups worry about escalating costs if tariffs resume. The temporary pause in tariffs offers little comfort as uncertainty looms.

Industry experts and organizers like Johnson are taking proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts, all while recognizing the cultural significance of fireworks in American celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)