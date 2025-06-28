Left Menu

Beneath the Booms: Fireworks and Trade Tensions

Fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations face potential cost increases due to ongoing US-China trade tensions. With tariffs impacting imports, events reliant on affordable Chinese fireworks may need to adapt if no resolution is reached. Communities are keenly observing trade talks as they prepare for future festivities.

In New Mexico, Carla Johnson, the energetic force behind annual Fourth of July celebrations, is facing a new challenge as US-China trade tensions threaten to inflate the cost of fireworks, the centerpiece of her event.

Across the United States, fireworks organizers are closely monitoring trade negotiations. With nearly all fireworks imported from China, these groups worry about escalating costs if tariffs resume. The temporary pause in tariffs offers little comfort as uncertainty looms.

Industry experts and organizers like Johnson are taking proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts, all while recognizing the cultural significance of fireworks in American celebrations.

