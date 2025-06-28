Left Menu

Prada Acknowledges Indian Craft: Kolhapuri Chappals Resonate in Fashion

Italian luxury brand Prada faces controversy for featuring sandals inspired by traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals in their men's 2026 fashion show. Despite outrage from Indian artisans over lack of cultural acknowledgment, Prada emphasizes commitment to respecting and recognizing the significance of Indian craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:32 IST
Prada Acknowledges Indian Craft: Kolhapuri Chappals Resonate in Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has sparked controversy by featuring sandals inspired by traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals in its men's 2026 fashion show. The label, known for its luxury designs, is accused of not crediting the authentic Indian inspiration behind the piece.

Following a backlash from Indian artisans and cultural stakeholders, Prada has acknowledged the inspiration. The company's representative, Lorenzo Bertelli, emphasized Prada's dedication to responsible design practices and highlighted ongoing efforts to engage meaningfully with Indian artisan communities.

The geographical indication status of Kolhapuri chappals adds another layer to the contention, with local artisans advocating for proper acknowledgment and compensation. Prada expresses readiness for further discussions and potential collaborations, aiming to respect cultural heritage and ethical fashion practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025