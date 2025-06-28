Prada Acknowledges Indian Craft: Kolhapuri Chappals Resonate in Fashion

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has sparked controversy by featuring sandals inspired by traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals in its men's 2026 fashion show. The label, known for its luxury designs, is accused of not crediting the authentic Indian inspiration behind the piece.

Following a backlash from Indian artisans and cultural stakeholders, Prada has acknowledged the inspiration. The company's representative, Lorenzo Bertelli, emphasized Prada's dedication to responsible design practices and highlighted ongoing efforts to engage meaningfully with Indian artisan communities.

The geographical indication status of Kolhapuri chappals adds another layer to the contention, with local artisans advocating for proper acknowledgment and compensation. Prada expresses readiness for further discussions and potential collaborations, aiming to respect cultural heritage and ethical fashion practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)