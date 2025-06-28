Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite for 'The Paradise'
Telugu actor Nani has begun filming for 'The Paradise,' a new movie directed by Srikanth Odela. The movie, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, will be available in multiple languages. Shooting has started in Hyderabad, marking a collaboration following their 2023 hit 'Dasara'.
- Country:
- India
Telugu cinema's beloved star, Nani, has embarked on his latest cinematic venture, 'The Paradise,' teaming up once again with director Srikanth Odela. This collaboration follows their successful 2023 project, 'Dasara.'
Shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad as part of a 40-day schedule that began on June 21. Nani joined the ensemble cast on Saturday for this pivotal phase of filming.
The film, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and promises to reach audiences in eight different languages, including Hindi and Spanish. An official Instagram post hinted at the excitement with the caption, 'Dhagad Aagaya. 26-03-26. #TheParadise.'
