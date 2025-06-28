Left Menu

Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite for 'The Paradise'

Telugu actor Nani has begun filming for 'The Paradise,' a new movie directed by Srikanth Odela. The movie, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, will be available in multiple languages. Shooting has started in Hyderabad, marking a collaboration following their 2023 hit 'Dasara'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:12 IST
Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite for 'The Paradise'
Nani
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema's beloved star, Nani, has embarked on his latest cinematic venture, 'The Paradise,' teaming up once again with director Srikanth Odela. This collaboration follows their successful 2023 project, 'Dasara.'

Shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad as part of a 40-day schedule that began on June 21. Nani joined the ensemble cast on Saturday for this pivotal phase of filming.

The film, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and promises to reach audiences in eight different languages, including Hindi and Spanish. An official Instagram post hinted at the excitement with the caption, 'Dhagad Aagaya. 26-03-26. #TheParadise.'

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025