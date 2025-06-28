Kolhapuri Chappals: From Ancient Craft to Fashion Controversy

Kolhapuri chappals, traditionally handcrafted in India, became the focus of a cultural appropriation debate after Prada rebranded them as luxury 'leather flat sandals'. Priced at Rs 1.2 lakh, the footwear featured in Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 show, igniting outrage over the lack of recognition for Indian artisans and heritage.

Prada later acknowledged the design's Indian inspiration, promising responsible design practices and dialogue with Indian artisan communities. However, many criticized the initial absence of credit, highlighting that Kolhapuris, with their rich history and craftsmanship, should not just be a fleeting fashion trend.

The controversy spurred mixed reactions, with some seeing potential for reviving the chappal's global popularity, while others focus on ethical issues. Social media and industry voices emphasize the importance of crediting artisans and preserving India's craft legacy in the face of increasing global reinterpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)