Left Menu

Kolhapuri Chappals: From Ancient Craft to Fashion Controversy

Prada's rebranding of Kolhapuri chappals triggered a heated debate on cultural appropriation. The GI-tagged footwear's transformation into a luxury item drew backlash from Indian designers and advocates. With demands for rightful recognition and compensation for artisans, the controversy highlights the need to protect India's rich craft heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:04 IST
Kolhapuri Chappals: From Ancient Craft to Fashion Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolhapuri chappals, traditionally handcrafted in India, became the focus of a cultural appropriation debate after Prada rebranded them as luxury 'leather flat sandals'. Priced at Rs 1.2 lakh, the footwear featured in Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 show, igniting outrage over the lack of recognition for Indian artisans and heritage.

Prada later acknowledged the design's Indian inspiration, promising responsible design practices and dialogue with Indian artisan communities. However, many criticized the initial absence of credit, highlighting that Kolhapuris, with their rich history and craftsmanship, should not just be a fleeting fashion trend.

The controversy spurred mixed reactions, with some seeing potential for reviving the chappal's global popularity, while others focus on ethical issues. Social media and industry voices emphasize the importance of crediting artisans and preserving India's craft legacy in the face of increasing global reinterpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025