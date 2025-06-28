Left Menu

Shockwaves in Bollywood: Shefali Jariwala's Untimely Demise

The sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala, known for 'Kaanta Laga', has devastated fans and close friends like Vikas Fhatak, alias Hindustani Bhau. Bhau, who cherished Shefali as his daughter, recalls their special bond. The final cause of death remains uncertain pending a post-mortem report.

Updated: 28-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:34 IST
Hindustani Bhau (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of Shefali Jariwala, a renowned actress and former contestant of 'Bigg Boss 13', has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Among those profoundly affected is TV personality Vikas Fhatak, known as Hindustani Bhau, who shared his grief and memories of Shefali, whom he considered 'like a daughter.'

In an emotional conversation with ANI, Bhau recounted how Shefali would unfailingly call him during Raksha Bandhan, the Ganpati festival, and Bhau Beej. 'I eagerly waited for her calls on those specific days,' Bhau reminisced, lamenting the loss of such cherished moments. He described Shefali as family, noting the difficulty he has in forming bonds, making this loss even more profound.

Bhau expressed disbelief over the reported cause of death being a heart attack, citing Shefali's resilient nature and indispensable role in her family. Meanwhile, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, had rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Known for her iconic role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga' and her participation in reality shows, Shefali's unexpected passing has left a void in both Bollywood and her fans' hearts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

