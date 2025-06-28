Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Sacred Journey: A Divine Encounter at Puri Rath Yatra

Gautam Adani, with his family, participated in the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, offering prayers to the deity chariots. Expressing his devotion on social media, Adani emphasized the spiritual significance of service to humanity. He received a warm welcome from the local administration and religious servitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:21 IST
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his family, participated in the revered Rath Yatra at Puri on Saturday, seeking blessings at this auspicious festival.

Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti, son Karan, and other family members, offered prayers to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath by standing before their chariots near the Gundicha Temple, regarded as the deities' aunt's residence.

In a social media post, Adani expressed gratitude to Lord Jagannath, reflecting on the divine journey and the spiritual act of serving humanity. He was cordially greeted by local officials and servitors who presented him with traditional patta bastra and floral tributes.

