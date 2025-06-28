Gautam Adani's Sacred Journey: A Divine Encounter at Puri Rath Yatra
Gautam Adani, with his family, participated in the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, offering prayers to the deity chariots. Expressing his devotion on social media, Adani emphasized the spiritual significance of service to humanity. He received a warm welcome from the local administration and religious servitors.
- Country:
- India
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his family, participated in the revered Rath Yatra at Puri on Saturday, seeking blessings at this auspicious festival.
Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti, son Karan, and other family members, offered prayers to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath by standing before their chariots near the Gundicha Temple, regarded as the deities' aunt's residence.
In a social media post, Adani expressed gratitude to Lord Jagannath, reflecting on the divine journey and the spiritual act of serving humanity. He was cordially greeted by local officials and servitors who presented him with traditional patta bastra and floral tributes.
ALSO READ
Delhi Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra 2025: A Devotional Odyssey
Harmony of Devotion: Murugan Spiritual Gathering Set to Enchant Madurai
Political Allegiances Overshadow Spirituality at Murugan Devotees' Conference
Delhi Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra: Ensuring Seamless Devotion and Public Welfare
Yoga with Gaumata: Uniting Spirituality and Heritage at Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025