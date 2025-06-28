Amarnath Yatra: A Pilgrimage of Unity and Faith

The annual Amarnath Yatra stands as a testament to cultural unity and spiritual devotion, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He stressed every citizen's involvement in the pilgrimage as crucial and called for it to be a harmonious celebration of spirituality and communal peace.

During a meeting at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Sinha discussed pilgrimage arrangements with religious leaders and civil society members. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also participated, reinforcing cooperation among various sectors to ensure a successful yatra.

Sinha lauded the efforts of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and local authorities to enhance security and comfort for pilgrims. With increased registrations, the lieutenant governor urged visitors to travel in designated convoys, emphasizing that the yatra's success relies on collective support and cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)