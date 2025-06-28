Political Tensions Surge in Odisha Following Rath Yatra Delay
A delay in Lord Jagannath's chariot reaching its destination during the Rath Yatra in Puri stirs political controversy in Odisha. BJD's Naveen Patnaik criticizes the handling, while BJP accuses BJD of political opportunism. Allegations point to influence from industrialists and mismanagement, fueling demands for official accountability.
In Odisha's Puri, a delay in Lord Jagannath's chariot reaching its destination during the annual Rath Yatra has sparked fierce political confrontation. The incident prompted BJD chief Naveen Patnaik to label the delay a 'terrible mess,' heightening political tensions with the ruling BJP.
State law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan fired back at Patnaik's comments, suggesting that the opposition is out of touch with the spiritual significance of the festival. Allegations of political interference and disorganization have been rampant.
Further accusations point to industrialist influence in scheduling, and calls for a judicial inquiry have emerged, stoking the already heated political landscape in Odisha. The controversy continues to unfold as parties exchange barbs over the handling of this beloved religious event.
