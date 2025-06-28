Budapest Pride: Historic LGBTQ+ March Challenges Orbán's Ban

Around 100,000 people took to the streets of Budapest on Saturday, defying a government ban to participate in the largest LGBTQ+ Pride event in Hungary's history. The marchers openly challenged Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's leadership, risking police action and heavy fines.

The march, now in its 30th year, marks a significant protest against a March law pushed through by Orbán's government, which effectively outlaws the Pride event. Despite the government's stance, marchers carried rainbow flags and anti-government banners, highlighting a broader dissatisfaction with what many see as a crackdown on democratic rights.

The controversial law also prohibits promoting homosexuality to minors, impacting gay rights and garnering international attention. The large-scale participation in the march, supported by European Parliament members and foreign officials, represents a formidable stand for LGBTQ+ visibility and against governmental repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)