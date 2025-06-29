Left Menu

S J Suryah's Return to Directing: The Dream Project 'Killer'

Renowned filmmaker S J Suryah returns to directing after a decade with his dream project 'Killer'. Known for hits like 'Kushi' and 'New', Suryah announced his comeback on social media, collaborating with Gokulam Movies. His last film was 'Isai', a Tamil musical thriller released in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:04 IST
S J Suryah's Return to Directing: The Dream Project 'Killer'
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker S J Suryah is making a comeback as a director after a decade-long hiatus with his latest project, 'Killer'.

Suryah, known for his successful films such as 'Kushi', 'Anbe Aaruyire', and 'New', announced his return to directing via a social media post, calling 'Killer' his 'dream project'.

Partnering with Gokulam Movies, Suryah seeks the support of his fans for this venture. His last directorial endeavor was the 2015 Tamil musical thriller 'Isai'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025