S J Suryah's Return to Directing: The Dream Project 'Killer'

Renowned filmmaker S J Suryah is making a comeback as a director after a decade-long hiatus with his latest project, 'Killer'.

Suryah, known for his successful films such as 'Kushi', 'Anbe Aaruyire', and 'New', announced his return to directing via a social media post, calling 'Killer' his 'dream project'.

Partnering with Gokulam Movies, Suryah seeks the support of his fans for this venture. His last directorial endeavor was the 2015 Tamil musical thriller 'Isai'.

