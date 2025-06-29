S J Suryah's Return to Directing: The Dream Project 'Killer'
Renowned filmmaker S J Suryah returns to directing after a decade with his dream project 'Killer'. Known for hits like 'Kushi' and 'New', Suryah announced his comeback on social media, collaborating with Gokulam Movies. His last film was 'Isai', a Tamil musical thriller released in 2015.
Renowned filmmaker S J Suryah is making a comeback as a director after a decade-long hiatus with his latest project, 'Killer'.
Suryah, known for his successful films such as 'Kushi', 'Anbe Aaruyire', and 'New', announced his return to directing via a social media post, calling 'Killer' his 'dream project'.
Partnering with Gokulam Movies, Suryah seeks the support of his fans for this venture. His last directorial endeavor was the 2015 Tamil musical thriller 'Isai'.
