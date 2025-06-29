Mythological Horror Film 'Maa' Starring Kajol Makes Box Office Impact
'Maa', featuring Bollywood actress Kajol, has secured Rs 11.19 crore at the domestic box office in just two days. Co-starring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy, the mythological horror movie portrays a mother's transformation into Goddess Kali. Released by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, it is Kajol's first horror film.
'Maa', leading with Bollywood star Kajol, has amassed Rs 11.19 crore net at the domestic box office over two days, the film's creators announced on Sunday.
Also featuring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy, the film premiered in theaters last Friday.
Dished out by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande with co-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, 'Maa' stands as a mythological horror crafted by Saiwyn Quadras and directed by Vishal Furia.
The film's exponential box office traction was shared on the social media platform X, showcasing the film's poster with the caption, 'Maa makes her mark with 11.19 crore NBOC India.'
The horror movie began with Rs 4.93 crore and augmented its earnings by Rs 6.26 crore on the successive day domestically.
According to the creators, this mytho-horror is carving out a niche—both in audiences' hearts and the box office. The storyline revolves around a mother's incarnation as Goddess Kali to break a demonic curse encompassing fear, blood, and betrayal.
