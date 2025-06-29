Left Menu

Mythological Horror Film 'Maa' Starring Kajol Makes Box Office Impact

'Maa', featuring Bollywood actress Kajol, has secured Rs 11.19 crore at the domestic box office in just two days. Co-starring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy, the mythological horror movie portrays a mother's transformation into Goddess Kali. Released by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, it is Kajol's first horror film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:01 IST
Mythological Horror Film 'Maa' Starring Kajol Makes Box Office Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Maa', leading with Bollywood star Kajol, has amassed Rs 11.19 crore net at the domestic box office over two days, the film's creators announced on Sunday.

Also featuring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy, the film premiered in theaters last Friday.

Dished out by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande with co-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, 'Maa' stands as a mythological horror crafted by Saiwyn Quadras and directed by Vishal Furia.

The film's exponential box office traction was shared on the social media platform X, showcasing the film's poster with the caption, 'Maa makes her mark with 11.19 crore NBOC India.'

The horror movie began with Rs 4.93 crore and augmented its earnings by Rs 6.26 crore on the successive day domestically.

According to the creators, this mytho-horror is carving out a niche—both in audiences' hearts and the box office. The storyline revolves around a mother's incarnation as Goddess Kali to break a demonic curse encompassing fear, blood, and betrayal.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025