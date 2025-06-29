Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Telangana. This move fulfills a longstanding demand of turmeric farmers and highlights BJP's commitment to improving agriculture in Nizamabad, underscored by PM Modi's Rs 200 crore investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:57 IST
Amit Shah Inaugurates National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Telangana, underscoring the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.

The event was attended by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and numerous BJP leaders, including K Laxman and D Arvind.

The creation of the board addresses a key demand from turmeric farmers in the region, supported by a significant Rs 200 crore allocation by Prime Minister Modi aimed at improving crop quality and farmer earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

