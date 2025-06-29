Amit Shah Inaugurates National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Telangana, underscoring the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.

The event was attended by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and numerous BJP leaders, including K Laxman and D Arvind.

The creation of the board addresses a key demand from turmeric farmers in the region, supported by a significant Rs 200 crore allocation by Prime Minister Modi aimed at improving crop quality and farmer earnings.

