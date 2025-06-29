Amit Shah Inaugurates National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Telangana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Telangana. This move fulfills a longstanding demand of turmeric farmers and highlights BJP's commitment to improving agriculture in Nizamabad, underscored by PM Modi's Rs 200 crore investment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Telangana, underscoring the government's commitment to agricultural advancement.
The event was attended by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and numerous BJP leaders, including K Laxman and D Arvind.
The creation of the board addresses a key demand from turmeric farmers in the region, supported by a significant Rs 200 crore allocation by Prime Minister Modi aimed at improving crop quality and farmer earnings.
