Chaos at Gundicha: Stampede Mars Rath Yatra Festival in Puri

A chaotic stampede during Ragha Yatra festivities at Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri resulted in the tragic deaths of three people, including two women, on Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Approximately 50 others were injured in the incident, which unfolded around 4 am amid a gathering of thousands of devotees.

The chaos erupted after two trucks carrying ritual materials reportedly entered the crowded area near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities. The Odisha government has launched an administrative inquiry, leading to the transfer and suspension of several officials amid criticism over the mishap.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed regret over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance for the families of the deceased. High-level inquiries and security reviews have been ordered to prevent such tragedies in the future. The situation has since normalized, allowing devotees to continue with prayers.

