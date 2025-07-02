AICWA urges PM Modi to enforce ban on Pakistani artists' digital presence in India

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a formal appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a complete and permanent ban on the digital and media presence of all Pakistani nationals and entertainment-related entities in India. In a statement shared through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the association expressed concern over the reappearance of Pakistani actors and media channels on Indian digital platforms.

AICWA cited the active social media presence of Pakistani celebrities such as Mawra Hocane and Yumna Zaidi, along with several Pakistan-based entertainment outlets, calling it "an emotional assault" on the families of victims of terrorism. "This is not merely a digital appearance, it is a direct insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers," the association said.

It referenced terror attacks including 26/11, Pulwama, Uri, and Pahalgam as part of its appeal, reiterating its long-standing position that Pakistan is responsible for continued cross-border terrorism. AICWA also raised objections to statements allegedly made by Pakistani public figures following India's recent Operation Sindoor, stating that "instead of showing remorse, several Pakistani artists have shamelessly spoken against India."

Highlighting the cultural disconnect already in place from Pakistan's side, AICWA pointed out that Indian films and content remain banned in Pakistan since the Pulwama attack. The association questioned why Indian platforms should allow any exposure to Pakistani artists under these circumstances.

The appeal further stated, "India has diplomatic and cultural relations with nearly 200 nations across the globe. Cutting off Pakistan completely will have zero negative impact on our economy or entertainment industry." The organisation called for a nationwide digital blackout of Pakistani social media accounts and media channels, a ban on all future collaborations involving Pakistani citizens across Indian media, OTT platforms, and advertising and a permanent cultural disconnect with Pakistan, as a tribute to India's armed forces and martyrs.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and injured several others, was widely condemned by Indian officials and has significantly heightened public sentiment against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

