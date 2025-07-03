Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5: A Celebration of Empowerment and Glamour
Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5 concluded successfully in New Delhi, showcasing the prowess of 57 finalists from an initial 1713 applicants. Organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, the platform empowers women through beauty and transformation. The event crowned winners in three categories and featured prominent personalities and designers.
The highly anticipated Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5 wrapped up with success at Hotel Leela Ambience in New Delhi.
The event brought together 57 finalists from 1713 applicants, showcasing their poise, grace, and talent.
Judged by eminent personalities like Tisca Chopra, the finale crowned winners in three categories, celebrating beauty and empowerment.
