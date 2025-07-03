Left Menu

Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5: A Celebration of Empowerment and Glamour

Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5 concluded successfully in New Delhi, showcasing the prowess of 57 finalists from an initial 1713 applicants. Organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, the platform empowers women through beauty and transformation. The event crowned winners in three categories and featured prominent personalities and designers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The highly anticipated Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5 wrapped up with success at Hotel Leela Ambience in New Delhi.

The event brought together 57 finalists from 1713 applicants, showcasing their poise, grace, and talent.

Judged by eminent personalities like Tisca Chopra, the finale crowned winners in three categories, celebrating beauty and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

