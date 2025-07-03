Left Menu

Modi Honors Legacy of Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana, honoring the country's founding President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Accompanied by Ghana's Vice President, Modi laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. Nkrumah led Ghana to independence in 1957 and was pivotal in the Pan-African movement.

Accra | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:35 IST
  • Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana. The park is dedicated to the country's founding President and a key figure in the African independence movement.

Accompanied by Ghana's Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Modi laid a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence to commemorate Nkrumah's contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

Nkrumah, who led Ghana to independence from British rule in 1957, remains a revered figure in African history. The visit reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Ghana.

