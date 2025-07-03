Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary Leader: PM Modi's Tribute to Kwame Nkrumah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at his memorial park in Ghana, underlining his lasting contributions to independence and Pan-African unity. Recognized for his leadership in the freedom movement, Nkrumah's influence is celebrated in both Ghana and India for forging national and international unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored Ghana's founding President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra. Accompanied by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Modi laid a wreath at the site, recognizing Nkrumah's pivotal role in Africa's independence movement and his leadership in establishing Ghana's sovereignty.

During his visit, Modi observed a moment of silence to respect Nkrumah's enduring contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice. In a public note, Modi expressed admiration for Nkrumah's visionary leadership, which continues to inspire people globally.

In his address at Ghana's Parliament, Modi highlighted the strength of India-Ghana relations, rooted in shared democratic values and a commitment to international cooperation. He praised Nkrumah's vision of a democratic republic, emphasizing its ongoing influence. The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed these sentiments, celebrating the strong bonds between the nations and Nkrumah's enduring legacy in the Pan-African movement.

