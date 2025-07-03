Unmasking the Marble: Exposing Industry Mislabeling Practices
The marble industry is facing a serious issue: the intentional mislabelling and renaming of stones, especially in India. Homeowners and designers are often misled into purchasing inferior stones at premium prices, eroding trust and highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in the industry.
The marble industry is grappling with growing concerns over unethical labeling practices. Homeowners and designers frequently find themselves victims of misleading sales, often purchasing what they believe to be high-quality marble, only to later discover subpar materials.
This issue reflects a larger problem within the industry, particularly in India, where stones are often given premium-sounding but inaccurate names. A prime example is the reputed 'Michelangelo' marble, originally from Portugal, which is often substituted with inferior imitations.
This widespread practice not only confuses buyers but also damages the reputation of the marble industry. To combat these issues, there is a pressing need for improved transparency, truth in labeling, and accountability from sellers and the broader design ecosystem.
