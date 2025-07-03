Hindustan Zinc Pioneers Inclusive Language with New Guidebook

Hindustan Zinc, the leading integrated zinc producer globally, has introduced a 'Guidebook to Inclusive Language' to advance workplace equity and create a nurturing environment of diversity and inclusion.

The guidebook, launched on the company's Zinclusion platform, is crafted to sensitize employees towards various communities, such as LGBTQIA+, differently-abled individuals, and diverse ethnic groups. It encourages communication that respects all identities and supports equitable practices at every organizational level.

In a pioneering move, the company has also implemented workplace policies focusing on LGBTQIA+ inclusion, offering financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for employees and Rs 2 lakh for gender reaffirmation surgeries, along with comprehensive parenthood and housing support. Hindustan Zinc is committed to fostering a workspace where diversity is celebrated, as emphasized by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Director of Vedanta Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)