Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Pioneers Inclusive Language with New Guidebook

Hindustan Zinc has launched a 'Guidebook to Inclusive Language' to promote workplace equity. The guidebook encourages inclusive communication and supports equitable practices for communities such as LGBTQIA+ and differently-abled individuals. The company has introduced supportive policies, including financial aid, to foster a diverse environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:20 IST
Hindustan Zinc Pioneers Inclusive Language with New Guidebook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc, the leading integrated zinc producer globally, has introduced a 'Guidebook to Inclusive Language' to advance workplace equity and create a nurturing environment of diversity and inclusion.

The guidebook, launched on the company's Zinclusion platform, is crafted to sensitize employees towards various communities, such as LGBTQIA+, differently-abled individuals, and diverse ethnic groups. It encourages communication that respects all identities and supports equitable practices at every organizational level.

In a pioneering move, the company has also implemented workplace policies focusing on LGBTQIA+ inclusion, offering financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for employees and Rs 2 lakh for gender reaffirmation surgeries, along with comprehensive parenthood and housing support. Hindustan Zinc is committed to fostering a workspace where diversity is celebrated, as emphasized by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Director of Vedanta Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025