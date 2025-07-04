Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar

The pair got engaged in New York City in front of the Belvedere Castle at Central Park. In the post, Anshula said she met Thakkar on a dating app three years ago. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:39 IST
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar
Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend, writer Rohan Thakkar. Anshula, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, shared the news in a post on Instagram. The pair got engaged in New York City in front of the Belvedere Castle at Central Park. In the post, Anshula said she met Thakkar on a dating app three years ago. ''Somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! ''And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes,'' she wrote. Her siblings, Arjun, Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor, congratulated her on the occasion with Arjun writing, ''My life found her forever. Here's to a happily ever after you both. Missed mom a little extra today. Love you guys.'' Many prominent celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, also sent their best wishes to the couple.

Anshula was most recently seen in ''The Traitors'', a reality series hosted by Johar.

