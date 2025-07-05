Majestic Bahuda Yatra: A Spiritual Homecoming

The revered Bahuda Yatra festival began with the 'Pahanadi' ritual, marking the procession of deities from Shree Gundicha Temple to their respective chariots. The procession included Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, drawing thousands of devotees to witness this sacred event.

The chariots—Taladwaj, Darpadalan, and Nandighosh—were prepared to be pulled by devotees over 2.6 km to their original shrines. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries extended well-wishes on this auspicious occasion. The festival was coupled with customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam'.

Unprecedented security measures were in place, with over 10,000 personnel deployed to ensure safety. Despite a recent stampede incident, technology aids like AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones helped maintain order. Devotees visiting the birthplace of Lord Jagannath peacefully participated in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)