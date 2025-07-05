Unity Rally: Thackeray Cousins Unite to Champion the Marathi Cause

This weekend saw a historic reunion as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together for their first joint rally in two decades, championing the Marathi language. Thousands of supporters from MNS and Shiv Sena flooded the venue in Worli, causing a security stir.

The event, named 'Awaj Marathicha', was a celebration of the government's decision to roll back mandates introducing Hindi as a third language in state schools. A strong show of unity with LED screens and banners peppered Mumbai's landscape, as the Thackeray cousins led the charge for linguistic pride.

While Congress chose not to officially participate, expressing support for the protest, the NCP offered a mixed presence. Despite prior commitments, NCP's Sharad Pawar backed out, while state president Jayant Patil indicated partial representation, highlighting the complex alliance dynamics within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

