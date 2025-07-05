Left Menu

Unveiling the Majestic Bahuda Yatra: A Divine Journey of Lord Jagannath

The Bahuda Yatra, or the return car festival of Lord Jagannath, commenced in Puri with thousands of devotees pulling chariots amid elaborate rituals. Significant security measures were taken following a recent stampede. Festivities included traditional rituals and a distinct ceremonial procession for the revered deities.

The grand Bahuda Yatra, marking the return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, kicked off in Puri on Saturday with throngs of devotees participating in the procession. In a vibrant spectacle, the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath were fervently pulled by devotees amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath'.

Originally scheduled for a 4 pm start, the ritualistic pulling began earlier at 2.45 pm due to overwhelming enthusiasm. The ceremonial 'Pahandi' procession, which sees deities carried to their chariots, commenced with Chakraraj Sudarshan leading the way, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

The event unfolded under the vigilant eyes of law enforcement. Heightened security, including 10,000 personnel and AI-enabled surveillance, ensured a smooth festival in light of recent safety concerns. The Bahuda Yatra, an event of immense cultural and religious significance, saw heartfelt participation despite past tragedies, with officials ensuring a controlled and joyous celebration.

