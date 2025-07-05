Left Menu

Controversial Croatian Singer Draws Massive Crowd in Zagreb

Controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson performed to over 450,000 people in Zagreb. Known for nationalist themes and flak for Nazi-affiliated imagery, Thompson's concert drew attention for its record size. Despite bans in parts of Europe, fans view his music as patriotic.

Tens of thousands gathered in Zagreb to witness a monumental performance by Croatian nationalist rock singer Marko Perkovic Thompson. The event, dubbed the world's largest-ever paid concert, boasted more than 450,000 attendees as reported by police. The concert necessitated significant security, with streets in central Zagreb closed off and over 6,500 police officers deployed.

Despite his popularity, Thompson faces criticism for using imagery associated with Croatia's Nazi-era Ustashe regime, leading to bans in various European countries. The singer, who gained fame in the 1990s post-Yugoslav war era, insists his songs celebrate patriotism, not fascism.

Historians criticize the Ustashe for their persecution and murder of minorities during World War II. However, Thompson's fans, notably younger audiences sporting Croatian flags, view his performances as expressions of love for their country. One attendee, Josip Gelenger, remarked that the concert was expected to be an unforgettable experience.

