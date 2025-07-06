Honoring the Legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee: A Visionary for Unified India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh's founding president Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Adityanath highlighted Mookerjee's roles as a scholar, freedom fighter, and opponent of Nehru's policies. He praised Mookerjee's contributions to education and industrial development, and credited Modi for realizing Mookerjee's vision.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, marking his birth anniversary on Sunday. He described Mookerjee as a visionary leader committed to the unity of India.
Adityanath highlighted Mookerjee's impressive achievements, including becoming the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University at just 33 and his significant contributions to education.
The Chief Minister also lauded Mookerjee's stance against the appeasement policies under Nehru and his resignation from the Union Cabinet. Adityanath credited Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling Mookerjee's dream by abrogating Article 370, integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India.
