Sufi Shrine Desecration Sparks Tension in Jattari
A revered Sufi saint's tomb was desecrated in Jattari, causing tensions. Authorities assured repairs and increased security. A case is registered against unknown culprits, and efforts are underway to restore peace. The shrine management fears disruption of communal harmony, urging a swift investigation.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Jattari, near Aligarh, after reports emerged of a revered Sufi saint's tomb being desecrated in the town's main market area.
A crowd quickly assembled near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting police intervention to manage the situation. Authorities pledged immediate repairs to the damaged tomb and surrounding metal railing. Additionally, they announced plans to install CCTV cameras at the shrine complex to deter future incidents.
Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh revealed that a case has been filed against unknown individuals based on a management committee's complaint, promising strict action against those disturbing peace. The area, situated on the Aligarh–Palwal State Highway, is now calm, with an investigation and heightened security underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sufi
- shrine
- desecration
- Jattari
- Aligarh
- peace
- police
- security
- investigation
- harmony
ALSO READ
Unity Through Yoga: A Global Call to Embrace Peace and Health
Delhi Police Crack Down on Jailed Gangster's Wife Under MCOCA
A Global Salute to Yoga: Unifying the World Through Inner Peace
Global Call for Peace: World Embraces Yoga on International Day
Pakistan Nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize