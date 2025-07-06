Sufi Shrine Desecration Sparks Tension in Jattari

Tensions escalated in Jattari, near Aligarh, after reports emerged of a revered Sufi saint's tomb being desecrated in the town's main market area.

A crowd quickly assembled near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting police intervention to manage the situation. Authorities pledged immediate repairs to the damaged tomb and surrounding metal railing. Additionally, they announced plans to install CCTV cameras at the shrine complex to deter future incidents.

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh revealed that a case has been filed against unknown individuals based on a management committee's complaint, promising strict action against those disturbing peace. The area, situated on the Aligarh–Palwal State Highway, is now calm, with an investigation and heightened security underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)