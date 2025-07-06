Left Menu

Sufi Shrine Desecration Sparks Tension in Jattari

A revered Sufi saint's tomb was desecrated in Jattari, causing tensions. Authorities assured repairs and increased security. A case is registered against unknown culprits, and efforts are underway to restore peace. The shrine management fears disruption of communal harmony, urging a swift investigation.

Updated: 06-07-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Jattari, near Aligarh, after reports emerged of a revered Sufi saint's tomb being desecrated in the town's main market area.

A crowd quickly assembled near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting police intervention to manage the situation. Authorities pledged immediate repairs to the damaged tomb and surrounding metal railing. Additionally, they announced plans to install CCTV cameras at the shrine complex to deter future incidents.

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh revealed that a case has been filed against unknown individuals based on a management committee's complaint, promising strict action against those disturbing peace. The area, situated on the Aligarh–Palwal State Highway, is now calm, with an investigation and heightened security underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

